624 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 8.9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 624 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,492 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 410 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.9%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 462 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, including 105 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 485,419 county residents are fully vaccinated and 531,769 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.2% of the county population.