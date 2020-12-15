620 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations surpass 700 for first time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier Tuesday, a sign of progress against the pandemic as the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Rochester and began being administered.
Later Tuesday, a sign that the coronavirus continues to surge locally, setting records for regional hospitalization rates.
Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 620 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 616 new cases per day.
Officials say the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.7%, close to Monday’s 8.68%.
Health officials say 725 people in the Finger Lakes region are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 141 in an ICU. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is the highest figure reported since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the Finger Lakes region has 25% available hospital capacity and 41% available ICU capacity, as of Tuesday afternoon.
According to the governor’s surge and flex hospital plan, if a region’s hospital capacity is trending to 90%, it would trigger a red zone designation, which is similar to the NY PAUSE shutdown which closed all non-essential businesses earlier this year.
Officials say there were zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 390.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|12
|Female under 10
|12
|Male under 10
|36
|Female 10-19
|31
|Male 10-19
|60
|Female in her 20s
|42
|Male in his 20s
|2
|Non-binary in 20s
|41
|Female in her 30s
|40
|Male in his 30s
|4
|Non-binary in 30s
|48
|Female in her 40s
|40
|Male in his 40s
|45
|Female in 50s
|31
|Male in his 50s
|49
|Female in her 60s
|41
|Male in his 60s
|24
|Female in her 70s
|14
|Male in his 70s
|1
|Blank in 70s
|15
|Female in her 80s
|6
|Male in his 80s
|17
|Female in her 90s
|9
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|620
|TOTAL NEW CASES