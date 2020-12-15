620 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, hospitalizations surpass 700 for first time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier Tuesday, a sign of progress against the pandemic as the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Rochester and began being administered.

Later Tuesday, a sign that the coronavirus continues to surge locally, setting records for regional hospitalization rates.

Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 620 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 616 new cases per day.

Officials say the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.7%, close to Monday’s 8.68%.

Health officials say 725 people in the Finger Lakes region are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 141 in an ICU. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus is the highest figure reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, the Finger Lakes region has 25% available hospital capacity and 41% available ICU capacity, as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to the governor’s surge and flex hospital plan, if a region’s hospital capacity is trending to 90%, it would trigger a red zone designation, which is similar to the NY PAUSE shutdown which closed all non-essential businesses earlier this year.

Officials say there were zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 390.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: