1  of  2
Breaking News
62 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 932 confirmed cases COVID-19 death toll surpasses 12K statewide, NY PAUSE extended through May 15
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

62 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 932 confirmed cases

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 62 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up five from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 49 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 932 cases, 96 people are hospitalized and 35 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

With 606 COVID-19 deaths throughout the state in the past 24 hours, New York has now lost 12,174 lives from this virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Thursday’s daily briefing.

Also announced at the governor’s daily briefing, NY PAUSE, which closed schools and non-essential businesses throughout the state, is extended through May 15.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss