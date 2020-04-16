62 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 932 confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 62 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up five from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 49 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 932 cases, 96 people are hospitalized and 35 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

With 606 COVID-19 deaths throughout the state in the past 24 hours, New York has now lost 12,174 lives from this virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Thursday’s daily briefing.

Also announced at the governor’s daily briefing, NY PAUSE, which closed schools and non-essential businesses throughout the state, is extended through May 15.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

