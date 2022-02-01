617 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 640 regional hospitalizations

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow /Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 617 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Officials say there were 229 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 388 new positive at-home tests reported.

On Monday health officials reported 287 new cases, which was the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day for Monroe County since December 27 (233).

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,708 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 621 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Officials say 640 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 92 in an ICU, down 4, and 1 respectively since Monday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 522,192 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70.3% of the county’s population. 271,223 people have received a booster dose.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss