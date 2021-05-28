61 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.3% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The local coronavirus situation keeps improving.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Friday. It was the fewest cases reported in a single day for Monroe County since October 27, 2020 (45).

With 81 new cases reported Monday94 Tuesday, 86 on Wednesday and 93 on Thursday, it was the first time since late October that Monroe County reported fewer than 100 new cases on five consecutive days.

The county is now averaging 92 new cases per day over the past week, the first time that metric has been below 100 since November 2, 2020 (95).

Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.3%, the lowest it has been since April 1, 2021.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,291. It was the fourth consecutive day of no virus deaths reported.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 164 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 38 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 368,150 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 420,237 have received at least one dose — 56.6% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

1Female under 10
2Male under 10
10Female 10-19
4Male 10-19
11Female in her 20s
5Male in his 20s
6Female in 30s
5Male in his 30s
5Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
3Male in his 50s
0Female in her 60s
1Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
0Female in her 80s
1Male in his 80s
0Female in her 90s
0Male in his 90s
0Female 100+
0Male 100+
61TOTAL NEW CASES

