61 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 2.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The local coronavirus situation keeps improving.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 61 new COVID-19 cases Friday. It was the fewest cases reported in a single day for Monroe County since October 27, 2020 (45).

With 81 new cases reported Monday, 94 Tuesday, 86 on Wednesday and 93 on Thursday, it was the first time since late October that Monroe County reported fewer than 100 new cases on five consecutive days.

The county is now averaging 92 new cases per day over the past week, the first time that metric has been below 100 since November 2, 2020 (95).

Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 2.3%, the lowest it has been since April 1, 2021.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,291. It was the fourth consecutive day of no virus deaths reported.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 164 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 38 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 368,150 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 420,237 have received at least one dose — 56.6% of the county population.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Ages of the new cases are as follows: