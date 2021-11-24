607 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, largest single-day increase since Jan. 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello reported 607 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the county’s largest single-day increase since January 15, 2021 (676).

Today's @MonroeHealth #COVID19 update includes 607 new confirmed cases.



There are 391 people hospitalized in the Finger Lakes region due to COVID. Of that total, 85 are in the ICU. https://t.co/K5MGynagrK — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) November 24, 2021

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,485 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 457 new cases per day over the past week with a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 391 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, including 85 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 483,322 county residents are fully vaccinated and 527,522 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 81.9% of the county population.