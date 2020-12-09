607 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7 more deaths, 8.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 607 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 578 new cases per day.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.31%, up from Tuesday’s 7.45%.

For perspective regarding the recent spike of COVID-19 in the community, it took 249 days for Monroe County to reach 10,000 confirmed cases, and that number has been exceeded in just the past 23 days.

Health officials also reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the to-date total to 364.

It’s the second straight day of seven COVID-19 deaths reported, among 36 virus deaths in the county since December began.

Officials say there are currently 599 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 109 in an ICU.

There are currently 4,674 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County. The number of active cases, and regional hospitalizations are both the highest numbers recorded since the pandemic began.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: