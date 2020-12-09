607 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7 more deaths, 8.3% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 607 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 578 new cases per day.

The county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.31%, up from Tuesday’s 7.45%.

For perspective regarding the recent spike of COVID-19 in the community, it took 249 days for Monroe County to reach 10,000 confirmed cases, and that number has been exceeded in just the past 23 days.

Health officials also reported seven new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the to-date total to 364.

It’s the second straight day of seven COVID-19 deaths reported, among 36 virus deaths in the county since December began.

Officials say there are currently 599 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 109 in an ICU.

There are currently 4,674 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County. The number of active cases, and regional hospitalizations are both the highest numbers recorded since the pandemic began.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

10Female under 10
9Male under 10
25Female 10-19
30Male 10-19
63Female in her 20s
54Male in his 20s
1Blank in 20s
56Female in her 30s
50Male in his 30s
38Female in her 40s
30Male in his 40s
1Non-binary
49Female in 50s
47Male in his 50s
2Blank in 50s
38Female in her 60s
29Male in his 60s
1Blank in 60s
18Female in her 70s
27Male in his 70s
1Blank in 70s
9Female in her 80s
11Male in his 80s
6Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
607TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss