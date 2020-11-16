603 Webster students and staff test negative for COVID-19 on first day of testing, zero positives

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several school districts in Monroe County’s yellow zone began testing students and staff for COVID-19 on Monday. Under the regulations, they have to test 20% of people in each building.

Webster schools tested 603 students and staff members on Monday and all tests came back negative. To reach 20% they’ll have to test 1,500 by the end of the week, which superintendent Carmen Gumina said they are on track to do.

Gumina said around 80% of families have opted in to have their children tested. This means they have more than enough people to continue testing for weeks to come if needed.

“We have randomized students and staff, usually by grade level. We have given each principle a master list of cohort 1, which are the first cohort, they are the first 20% so that’s really what we’re focusing on this week,” Gumina said.

Kymere Meeks is a senior at Webster Schroeder High School He said his mom opted in for the testing and he doesn’t mind it, but there’s one thing he doesn’t agree with.

“I do believe if we’re gonna do the testing that should play a part in allowing us to play winter sports,” Meeks said.

Gumina said while he thinks it’s a good idea to get test data from different groups, he believes schools are the safest place to be right now. He said with so many negative tests coming from schools, the regional rate will go down, and it may create a false sense of security for the time being.

“Our positivity rate most likely is going to be driven down relatively fast if you think about it because you have 19 districts all just as safe as Webster’s and you’re gonna get all these negative tests…is that a true number or is it an artificial deflation?” Gumina said. “If we don’t modify behaviors outside of schools we’re gonna keep seeing this trend of going up and up and up and more people getting sick.”

He said a total of 4,200 families opted in and he expects that number to be closer to 4,500 by the end of the week.