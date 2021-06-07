6 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1.2% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 46 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.2%.

County officials reported 6 new COVID-19 deaths Monday, happening between May 23 and May 25. That brings the county’s to-date total to 1,309.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 103 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 26 in the ICU.

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 382,746 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 429,305 have received at least one dose — 57.8 % of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: