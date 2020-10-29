6 COVID-19 deaths reported in Steuben County after facility fails to notify county for weeks, 23 new cases reported

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Six addition people have died from the coronavirus and 23 more people have testing positive — bringing the Steuben County total to 1,075, according to health officials.
The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County is now at 80.
“The individuals were all residents of Corning Center and died sometime between September 30 and October 17. The facility failed to notify Public Health of the deaths at the time they occurred, under previously established communication protocols, leading to this reporting delay,” a statement from officials reads.
The ages of those who died are as follow:
- Female, age 81
- Male, age 66
- Male, age 70
- Male, age 72
- Male, age 73
- Male, age 90
Of the new 23 cases, all those who have been in contact with those who tested positive have already been notified according to health officials.
The investigations indicate:
- 11 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives
- One individual is an employee of the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville
- One individual is an employee of Bethany Village in Horseheads
- Four individuals are employees of the NYS Police
- One individual is an employee of Corning, Inc. Headquarters
- One individual is an employee of the Elmira Correctional Facility
In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:
- 10/15, 10/20 – 10/23 – Cumming Nature Center in Naples
- 10/23 – Williams Toyota and Williams Honda in Horseheads
- 10/23 Lunch – Cracker Barrel in Horseheads
Wednesday’s age groups for the positives are as follows:
- 0 – 9 years: 1
- 10 – 19 years: 4
- 20 – 29 years: 2
- 30 – 39 years: 5
- 40 – 49 years: 2
- 50 – 59 years: 4
- 60 – 69 years: 2
- 70 – 79 years: 2
- 80 – 89 years: 1
“Today’s new cases are more than double yesterday’s number,” Public Health Director, Darlene Smith said in a statement. “We’ve said it before and we’ll say it many times again: wear your masks, social distance, keep your social circles small, stay away from others if you’re feeling ill and get tested. Following all COVID-19 prevention protocols is the best way to protect our community.”