5th straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 20 new confirmed cases, 61 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the fifth straight day, there was no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Monday. The last increase was Wednesday last week and the total virus death toll to date in Monroe County remains at 277.

Officials report there have been 4,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 20 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,012 cases, 61 people are hospitalized and four of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 87,700 tests with 83,688 coming back negative.

At this time 1,058 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 292 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 406 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,329 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Of age breakdown of the new cases is as follows: