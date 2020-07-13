1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

5th straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 20 new confirmed cases, 61 hospitalized

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the fifth straight day, there was no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County Monday. The last increase was Wednesday last week and the total virus death toll to date in Monroe County remains at 277.

Officials report there have been 4,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 20 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,012 cases, 61 people are hospitalized and four of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 87,700 tests with 83,688 coming back negative.

At this time 1,058 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 292 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 406 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,329 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Of age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
1Female 10-19
 Male 10-19
3Female in her 20s
2Male in his 20s
2Female in her 30s
1Male in his 30s
4Female in her 40s
1Male in his 40s
1Female in her 50s
1Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
2Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
20TOTAL NEW CASES

