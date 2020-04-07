5th person dies from COVID-19 in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WROC) — A fifth person has died due to COVID-19 in Steuben County according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

The individual was a 67-year-old man who died at a nursing home in the Bath area.

Earlier this week the health department confirmed that three people died from the virus, all within the same nursing home, although it’s not clear it was the same nursing home as the death announced on Tuesday.

The Steuben County Public Health Department reports that a fourth senior citizen has died from COVID-19. The fourth case is the third death of a resident in a Hornell area nursing home.

The department said that all residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.