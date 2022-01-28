596 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 689 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 596 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials say there were 466 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 130 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,672 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 831 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Officials say 689 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 100 in an ICU, down 27, and 7 respectively since Thursday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 519,866 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70% of the county’s population. 260,803 people have received a booster dose.