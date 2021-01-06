595 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 934 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 595 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Monroe County is now averaging 602 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9.8%.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 621.

Health officials say 934 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 148 who are being treated in an IUC.

According to the health department, the region has 30% available hospital capacity, and 25% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: