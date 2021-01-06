595 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 934 regional hospitalizations

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 595 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Monroe County is now averaging 602 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9.8%.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 621.

Health officials say 934 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 148 who are being treated in an IUC.

According to the health department, the region has 30% available hospital capacity, and 25% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

11Female under 10
12Male under 10
31Female 10-19
29Male 10-19
69Female in her 20s
44Male in his 20s
1Blank in 20s
56Female in 30s
40Male in his 30s
1Blank in 30s
44Female in her 40s
31Male in his 40s
50Female in her 50s
40Male in his 50s
34Female in her 60s
35Male in his 60s
23Female in her 70s
17Male in his 70s
12Female in her 80s
3Male in his 80s
8Female in her 90s
4Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
595TOTAL NEW CASES

