5,799 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County in last 3 days, 741 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 5,799 new COVID-19 cases since the last update Friday, and 30 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The 30 deaths reported Tuesday happened between December 15 and January 12. To date, 1,644 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 1,237 new cases were discovered Tuesday (447 lab-confirmed, 790 at-home), 2,024 on Saturday, and 1,301 on Sunday.

The county is now averaging 1,724 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 17.5%.

Officials say 741 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 125 in an ICU, up 7 and down 4, respectively, since Friday’s update. There has been an increase of 229 regional COVID hospitalizations in the Finger Lakes since December 31.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 552,604 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.5% of the county’s 18+ population. Additionally, officials say 515,263 residents are fully vaccinated.

