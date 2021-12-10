563 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 8.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 563 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

That number includes 487 laboratory-confirmed positive results and 76 reported positive at-home tests.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,506 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 574 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.7%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 501 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 123 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 5, 492,235 county residents are fully vaccinated and 535,559 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.5% of the county population.