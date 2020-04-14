Breaking News
56 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Monday, 834 confirmed cases
by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 56 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up six from last official count Monday.

To date, officials report 834 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 43 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 834 cases, 97 people are hospitalized and 35 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

MORE | Bello: Schools reopening this academic year ‘seems unlikely,’ call 911 if you see gatherings of people

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 7,289 tests, with 6,455 coming back negative.

At this time, 506 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 193 are in isolation.

Officials say 541 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

On Monday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said during a virtual briefing that local schools are “unlikely” to reopen this academic year. He also said that if Monroe County residents witness people not complying with social distancing rules, they should call 911.

“What I would recommend is that you call 911, and we have been working with our partners at the 911 center to be able to create a way to address those types of complaints and also a way to code them in our system so we can track problem areas and repeat offenders,” Bello said.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

There are now 10,834 COVID-19 deaths reported in New York state, including 778 new deaths since Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Despite the increase in deaths, the governor says that hospitalization trends show the curve of the virus’ spread is flattening.

“What we have learned through this process is that our actions determine our destiny and that’s actually good news,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We changed the curve.”

MORE | Gov. Cuomo: ‘President will have no fight with me, I will not engage in it’

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

