558 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 8.4% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 558 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,459 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 447 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.4%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 339 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, including 97 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 481,758 county residents are fully vaccinated and 521,305 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 81.6% of the county population.