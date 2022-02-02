542 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 604 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 542 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials say there were 320 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 222 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,708 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 578 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Officials say 604 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 86 in an ICU, down 36, and 6 respectively since Tuesday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 522,192 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70.3% of the county’s population. 271,223 people have received a booster dose.