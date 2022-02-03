541 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 559 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 541 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Officials say there were 356 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 185 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,708 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 541 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Officials say 559 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 81 in an ICU, down 45, and 5 respectively since Wednesday update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 522,192 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70.3% of the county’s population. 271,223 people have received a booster dose.