541 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 11 new deaths, 404 hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Another day, another COVID-19 record broken in Monroe County.

Department of Public Health officials reported 541 new COVID-19 cases Monday, another new record for highest single-day increase. This follows a weekend of more than 1,000 new cases in a span of two days — a weekend where local highs were set for new virus cases, and active cases.

Monday’s update brought the seven-day rolling average to 404 new cases per day. Officials say the countywide seven-day rolling average for positivity rate is 6.48%. Monroe County’s orange zone seven-day positivity rate is currently 7.04%, and the yellow zone is currently 6.44%, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

Officials reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County Monday, but say the number includes deaths from a period of the last two weeks, delayed in reported due to the holiday weekend. To date, 328 people have died locally from COVID-19.

Officials also say there are 404 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus — the highest number to date — including 69 in an ICU.

“Make no mistake, this disease is real,” said Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza Monday. “Our case numbers, our hospitalization numbers, our ICU statistics are increasing faster than they ever have in the past. We are at a tipping point in this crisis.”

According to county officials, there are currently 3,201 active COVID-19 cases in Monroe County. Monday was the fourth straight day where the record for active cases was broken.

Officials add that 3,202 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, while 3,638 are in isolation.

Bello and Dr. Mendoza will join Rep. Joe Morelle Tuesday for a coronavirus town hall on News 8. you can send us your coronavirus questions for these local leaders to newsroom@wroctv.com, through Facebook, through Twitter, or through our website’s Report It! page.

Monday COVID-19 briefing with Bello, Dr. Mendoza

Ages of the new cases are as follows: