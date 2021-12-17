54,000 COVID-19 test kits distributed to Rochester Non-Profits

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County partnered with United Way Friday morning for a COVID-19 test kit distribution drive through.

United Way of Greater Rochester partnered with the Finger Lakes and Monroe County to distribute 54,000 free COVID-19 rapid test kits to 125 local non-profits.

“We’re talking about supporting local residential homes, group homes, homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, emergency food assistance providers, and other critical nonprofits who not only kept their doors open throughout COVID, but actually increased their services,” Jaime Saunders, United Way President and CEO said.

Monroe County is one for the first in the state to provide free rapid tests kits to the community on a large scale.