54 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, largest single-day increase since July 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 55 new COVID-19 cases in the county, the largest single-day increase since July 10 (55).

Furthermore, Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says Friday’s update does not yet reflect all of the cases being reported by Nazareth College.

A statement from Dr. Mendoza Friday:

“Today, we are reporting an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in our community compared to recent days.

The numbers below do not yet reflect all of the cases being reported by Nazareth College, so the DPH contact tracing team has been working hard to determine where these 54 individuals were exposed. So far, we know that approximately 70% were close contacts of individuals recently identified as positive for COVID-19. Nearly all of the remaining individuals report traveling outside of the area or attending a social event.

At this point, it is premature to conclude whether we are seeing increased community spread. The outcome of contact tracing related to today’s cases is reassuring so far, but DPH is monitoring the situation very closely and we will keep you informed. Please continue to maintain physical distance, wear your mask, wash your hands and stay home if you are sick.“

The health department also reported zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 300.

There are currently 26 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, and three in the ICU.

