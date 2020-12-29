530 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 52 new deaths, record hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 530 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Officials reported 52 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, bringing the to-date total to 559. The 52 deaths reported Tuesday happened between December 17 and December 27.

The county is now averaging 505 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.5%.

There are currently 964 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since the pandemic began — including 146 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 34% available hospital capacity, and 30% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: