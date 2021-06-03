53 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1.6% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is now averaging 55 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.6%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,303.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 129 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 35 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 375,258 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 425,974 have received at least one dose — 57.4% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: