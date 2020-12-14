520 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 8.68% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 520 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
Officials say the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.68%, and the county is averaging 617 new cases per day over the past week.
Officials reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Monday, leaving Monroe County’s to-date total at 390.
Officials say there are currently 681 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 127 in the ICU. The number of hospitalizations is the highest regional figure to date throughout the pandemic.
During a coronavirus briefing Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Rochester and Finger Lakes region had the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate and positivity rate among all regions in New York.
4,861 active cases in Monroe County is more than 200 less than the 4,903 active cases reported Sunday.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|10
|Female under 10
|11
|Male under 10
|21
|Female 10-19
|29
|Male 10-19
|59
|Female in her 20s
|46
|Male in his 20s
|3
|Non-binary in 20s
|1
|Blank in 20s
|42
|Female in her 30s
|32
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Non-binary in 30s
|39
|Female in her 40s
|36
|Male in his 40s
|59
|Female in 50s
|28
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Non-binary in 50s
|27
|Female in her 60s
|21
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Non-binary in 60s
|16
|Female in her 70s
|14
|Male in his 70s
|8
|Female in her 80s
|5
|Male in his 80s
|8
|Female in her 90s
|2
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|520
|TOTAL NEW CASES