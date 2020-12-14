520 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 8.68% average positivity rate

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 520 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Officials say the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.68%, and the county is averaging 617 new cases per day over the past week.

Officials reported zero new COVID-19 deaths Monday, leaving Monroe County’s to-date total at 390.

Officials say there are currently 681 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, including 127 in the ICU. The number of hospitalizations is the highest regional figure to date throughout the pandemic.

During a coronavirus briefing Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Rochester and Finger Lakes region had the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate and positivity rate among all regions in New York.

4,861 active cases in Monroe County is more than 200 less than the 4,903 active cases reported Sunday.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

10Female under 10
11Male under 10
21Female 10-19
29Male 10-19
59Female in her 20s
46Male in his 20s
3Non-binary in 20s
1Blank in 20s
42Female in her 30s
32Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
39Female in her 40s
36Male in his 40s
59Female in 50s
28Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
27Female in her 60s
21Male in his 60s
1Non-binary in 60s
16Female in her 70s
14Male in his 70s
8Female in her 80s
5Male in his 80s
8Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
520TOTAL NEW CASES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss