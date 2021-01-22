52 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 368 new cases, 5.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 52 new COVID-19 deaths Friday.

Officials say these deaths occurred between December 29, 2020 and January 19, 2021. The county’s to-date death toll from the virus is now 893.

Officials also reported 368 new confirmed cases Friday

Monroe County is now averaging 365 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 5.7%.

Health officials say 714 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 139 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

As of Monday, Monroe County officials say the county would no longer be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: