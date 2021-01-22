                                                 
January 24 2021 06:40 pm

52 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 368 new cases, 5.7% average positivity rate

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 52 new COVID-19 deaths Friday.

Officials say these deaths occurred between December 29, 2020 and January 19, 2021. The county’s to-date death toll from the virus is now 893.

Officials also reported 368 new confirmed cases Friday

Monroe County is now averaging 365 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 5.7%.

Health officials say 714 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 139 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 33% available hospital capacity, and 22% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10%, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

As of Monday, Monroe County officials say the county would no longer be scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to limited supply.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

12Female under 10
11Male under 10
18Female 10-19
23Male 10-19
43Female in her 20s
29Male in his 20s
29Female in 30s
24Male in his 30s
13Female in her 40s
26Male in his 40s
32Female in her 50s
20Male in his 50s
25Female in her 60s
27Male in his 60s
7Female in her 70s
11Male in his 70s
6Female in her 80s
2Male in his 80s
9Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
368TOTAL NEW CASES

