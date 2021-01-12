509 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 509 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Monroe County is now averaging 620 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9%.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported zero COVID-19 deaths Monday, leaving the county’s to-date total to 685. Tuesday marked the fifth straight day of zero COVID-19 deaths for the county.

Health officials say 894 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 157 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 31% available hospital capacity, and 24% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

14Female under 10
10Male under 10
18Female 10-19
27Male 10-19
52Female in her 20s
51Male in his 20s
1Blank in 20s
42Female in 30s
39Male in his 30s
38Female in her 40s
40Male in his 40s
35Female in her 50s
42Male in his 50s
24Female in her 60s
24Male in his 60s
2Non-binary in 60s
15Female in her 70s
9Male in his 70s
13Female in her 80s
4Male in his 80s
7Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
509TOTAL NEW CASES

