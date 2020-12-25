508 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County; 7-day rolling average for hospital beds available is 33%

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Health released new numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, Christmas Day.

Here’s a quick look at those numbers:

  • – 508 new cases
  • – 874 people in Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized
  • – 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.2
  • – 7-day rolling average percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region is 33%
  • – 7-day rolling average percentage of total ICU beds available in the Finger Lakes region is 31%

More can be found at the Monroe County dashboard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss