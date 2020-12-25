508 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County; 7-day rolling average for hospital beds available is 33%

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Health released new numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, Christmas Day.
Here’s a quick look at those numbers:
- – 508 new cases
- – 874 people in Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized
- – 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.2
- – 7-day rolling average percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region is 33%
- – 7-day rolling average percentage of total ICU beds available in the Finger Lakes region is 31%
More can be found at the Monroe County dashboard.