504 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 422 hospitalizations is all-time high

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 504 new cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 427 new cases per day.

Tuesday’s update pushed Monroe County past 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in just the last four days.

County officials say the seven-day rolling average positivity rate, countywide, is now 6.81%%. Monroe County’s orange zone had a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.32%, and the yellow zone was 6.81%, according to an update from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office Tuesday.

Date Orange zone Yellow zone 11/23 4.26% 3.49% 11/24 4.49% 3.47% 11/25 4.72% 3.72% 11/26 4.99% 4.06% 11/27 5.46% 4.39% 11/28 5.79% 4.90% 11/29 6.59% 5.62% 11/30 7.04% 6.44% 12/1 7.32% 6.81%

According to health officials, 422 people in the Finger Lakes region are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 68 in an ICU. The number of hospitalizations is the highest figure since the pandemic began.

Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 328.

Officials report 3,383 active COVID-19 cases currently in Monroe County, marking the sixth straight day of breaking the all-time high for active cases in the county.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: