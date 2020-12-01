504 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 422 hospitalizations is all-time high

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 504 new cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 427 new cases per day.
Tuesday’s update pushed Monroe County past 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in just the last four days.
County officials say the seven-day rolling average positivity rate, countywide, is now 6.81%%. Monroe County’s orange zone had a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.32%, and the yellow zone was 6.81%, according to an update from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office Tuesday.
|Date
|Orange zone
|Yellow zone
|11/23
|4.26%
|3.49%
|11/24
|4.49%
|3.47%
|11/25
|4.72%
|3.72%
|11/26
|4.99%
|4.06%
|11/27
|5.46%
|4.39%
|11/28
|5.79%
|4.90%
|11/29
|6.59%
|5.62%
|11/30
|7.04%
|6.44%
|12/1
|7.32%
|6.81%
According to health officials, 422 people in the Finger Lakes region are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 68 in an ICU. The number of hospitalizations is the highest figure since the pandemic began.
MORE | 7.32% positivity rate in Monroe County’s COVID-19 orange zone, 6.81% in yellow zone
Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 328.
Officials report 3,383 active COVID-19 cases currently in Monroe County, marking the sixth straight day of breaking the all-time high for active cases in the county.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|5
|Female under 10
|6
|Male under 10
|33
|Female 10-19
|23
|Male 10-19
|47
|Female in her 20s
|48
|Male in his 20s
|41
|Female in her 30s
|39
|Male in his 30s
|33
|Female in her 40s
|34
|Male in his 40s
|40
|Female in her 50s
|39
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Non-binary in 50s
|37
|Female in her 60s
|16
|Male in his 60s
|13
|Female in her 70s
|21
|Male in his 70s
|13
|Female in her 80s
|9
|Male in his 80s
|4
|Female in her 90s
|2
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|504
|TOTAL NEW CASES