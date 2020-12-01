504 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 422 hospitalizations is all-time high

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 504 new cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 427 new cases per day.

Tuesday’s update pushed Monroe County past 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in just the last four days.

County officials say the seven-day rolling average positivity rate, countywide, is now 6.81%%. Monroe County’s orange zone had a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 7.32%, and the yellow zone was 6.81%, according to an update from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office Tuesday.

DateOrange zoneYellow zone
11/234.26%3.49%
11/244.49%3.47%
11/254.72%3.72%
11/264.99%4.06%
11/275.46%4.39%
11/285.79%4.90%
11/296.59%5.62%
11/307.04%6.44%
12/17.32%6.81%

According to health officials, 422 people in the Finger Lakes region are currently hospitalized with the virus, including 68 in an ICU. The number of hospitalizations is the highest figure since the pandemic began.

Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 328.

Officials report 3,383 active COVID-19 cases currently in Monroe County, marking the sixth straight day of breaking the all-time high for active cases in the county.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

5Female under 10
6Male under 10
33Female 10-19
23Male 10-19
47Female in her 20s
48Male in his 20s
41Female in her 30s
39Male in his 30s
33Female in her 40s
34Male in his 40s
40Female in her 50s
39Male in his 50s
1Non-binary in 50s
37Female in her 60s
16Male in his 60s
13Female in her 70s
21Male in his 70s
13Female in her 80s
9Male in his 80s
4Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
504TOTAL NEW CASES

