$50 gift card incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Rochester Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve been holding out on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a financial incentive Wednesday in Rochester for you to consider it.

Trillium Health will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations at the RTS Transit Center on St. Paul Street in the city from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People who choose to get vaccinate will receive on $50 gift card for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or two $25 gift cards for the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. For the two-dose vaccines, one $25 gift card will be distributed for each dose at the time of vaccination, officials say.

The gift cards were obtained through a grant funded by the Community Health Care Association of New York State. Trillium Health will also be offering free walk-in STD/HIV/Hepatitis C testing.