Mayor Warren, RPD Chief discuss recent violence in Rochester
50 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 768 confirmed cases

Coronavirus
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One more person has died from COVID-19 locally, officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported Sunday.

There are now 50 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County.

To date, officials report 768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 26 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 768 cases, 97 people are hospitalized and 36 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit and are on ventilators according to Monroe County Health Officials.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 6,833 tests, with 6,065 coming back negative.

At this time, 520 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 223 are in isolation.

Watch the Monroe County Department of Health COVID-19 tracker here.

Officials say 434 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved will still be counted in the total case count.

Surrounding counties are also seeing the death toll rise. Eleven people have died from the Coronavirus in Steuben County. Including an 82-year-old man from Hornell.

News 8 is tracking the COVID-19 pandemic in Monroe and surrounding counties. You can find the latest information here.

