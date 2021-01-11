5 Wegmans stores in Rochester area to offer COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 and older

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five area Wegmans stores will receive a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to people 75 and older, as well as Wegmans pharmacy employees.

In the Rochester area, participating stores include:

East Avenue, 1750 East Ave.

Pittsford, 3195 Monroe Ave.

Chili-Paul, 3175 Chili Ave.

Mt. Read, 3701 Mt Read Blvd

Eastway, 1955 Empire Blvd.

At this time, it is not known when vaccines at Wegmans will be made available.

According to Wegman officials: “In order to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at Wegmans, those 75+ must schedule an appointment by visiting Wegmans.com/Pharmacy or calling 1-800-207-6099. Vaccinations will NOT be administered to anyone without an appointment OR photo ID for proof of age eligibility. Per NYS guidance, we are not able to vaccinate the other groups eligible in phase 1 at this time.

“We value this opportunity to help increase the vaccination rates in New York State and help control the COVID-19 pandemic as we all work toward the ultimate goal of achieving herd immunity throughout our communities,” said John Carlo, Wegmans SVP, pharmacy. “We understand there are many out there who are interested in receiving the vaccine as soon as possible, and we are working hard every day to be ready when vaccinations become available more broadly. Until then, we ask for everyone’s patience and understanding as we begin vaccinating and focus first on those in our community who are age 75 and older.”

In the Buffalo area, Wegmans stores on Alberta Drive and Sheridan Drive will also receive and administer vaccines, as will the Fairmount and Dewitt stores near Syracuse.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.