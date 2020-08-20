5 UR students test positive for coronavirus after more than 1,500 tests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As students begin to return to campus for classes this fall, some schools are requiring pre-arrival coronavirus testing and the University of Rochester is one of them.

“Over the past several days, the University has nasal tested more than 1,500 students as part of the campus move-in and pre-arrival screening plan, receiving same-day results. Through this testing, five students have tested positive,” university officials said in a statement. “The students who tested positive were promptly moved to isolation housing on campus or have returned home. The contact tracing process begins immediately in coordination with the Monroe County Health Department, with confirmed exposures being required to quarantine.”

In July, the university released its reopening plan which included social distancing, masking and cleaning protocols. Lectures will be online, and labs and shops will be in person. No more than 50% of staff will work in person at a time.

Rochester Institute of Technology officials said Wednesday more than 12,000 COVID-19 tests were submitted by students, and of those tests, 60 students tested positive — about 0.5%.

For employees, university officials say there were 2,503 negative tests and three positives — 0.12%

With many students traveling from out of state, some already had to quarantine due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus travel advisory, which requires incoming travelers from areas of high infection rates to self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

