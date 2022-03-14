ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials announced five new local COVID-19 deaths Monday. To date, 1,805 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

Officials also reported there were 523 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Monroe County since last Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 75 per day.

Offiicals say there are currently 168 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes region, down 65 since last Monday, including 28 in an ICU — down eight from last Monday.

According to the health department, 531,189 country residents have completed their vaccine series — 711.% of the county’s total population — and 297,039 have received a booster dose.