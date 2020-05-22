Live Now
5 Finger Lakes region Denny’s closing, 187 employees affected

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

FINGER LAKES, N.Y. (WROC) — Five Finger Lakes region Denny’s restaurants are closing amid the coronavirus pandemic, affected 187 employees.

In a WARN notice issued by the New York State Department of Labor, the reason for closing is stated as “unforeseeable business circumstances prompted by COVID-19.”

Here is a list of the restaurants closing effective immediately:

  • 2890 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, NY 14626 (52 affected employees)
  • 911 Jefferson Road, Rochester, NY 14623 (44 affected employees
  • 160 Eastern Blvd., Canandaigua, NY 14424 (33 affected employees
  • 4240 Lakeville Rd, Geneseo, NY 14454 (30 affected employees)
  • 813 Canandaigua Rd, Geneva, NY 14564 (28 affected employees)

Denny’s is not the only restaurant hurt by the NY Pause which went into effect March 22, closing all nonessential businesses.

Restaurants are currently scheduled to open in phase four, but some local businesses are pushing for outdoor dining in phase two, which the region is on track for meeting on May 29.

