4th straight day of no COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, hospitalizations dip below 40 for 1st time since March 29

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Monroe County, leaving the county’s virus death toll at 283 from last official count Tuesday. Wednesday’s update marked four straight days of no reported virus deaths in the county.

To date, officials report 4,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 24 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 4,437 cases, 39 people are hospitalized and seven of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit — 39 hospitalizations is the lowest number for Monroe County since March 29.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has conducted 108,486 tests with 104,049 coming back negative.

At this time 2,245 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 221 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 358 active cases in Monroe County, and 3,796 have recovered. Officials say deaths, and those who have recovered will still be counted in the total case amount.

Age breakdown of the new cases is as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
 Female 10-19
 Male 10-19
2Female in her 20s
5Male in his 20s
4Female in her 30s
2Male in his 30s
3Female in her 40s
2Male in his 40s
2Female in her 50s
3Male in his 50s
 Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
1Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
24TOTAL NEW CASES

