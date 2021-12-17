497 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 7.3% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 497 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

That number includes 477 laboratory-confirmed positive results and 20 reported positive at-home tests.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,529 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 422 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.3%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 500 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 141 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update on December 13, 497,675 county residents are fully vaccinated and 539,065 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 82.8% of the county population.