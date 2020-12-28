491 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 945 hospitalizations is an all-time high

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 491 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 519 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.4%.

There are currently 945 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since the pandemic began — including 147 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 34% available hospital capacity, and 30% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 507.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: