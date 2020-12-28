491 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 945 hospitalizations is an all-time high

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 491 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The county is now averaging 519 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.4%.
There are currently 945 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since the pandemic began — including 147 in an ICU.
According to the health department, the region has 34% available hospital capacity, and 30% available ICU capacity.
According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.
Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 507.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|11
|Female under 10
|8
|Male under 10
|19
|Female 10-19
|26
|Male 10-19
|1
|Non-binary in 10s
|49
|Female in her 20s
|34
|Male in his 20s
|48
|Female in 30s
|36
|Male in his 30s
|1
|Non-binary in 30s
|46
|Female in her 40s
|24
|Male in his 40s
|46
|Female in 50s
|37
|Male in his 50s
|26
|Female in her 60s
|18
|Male in his 60s
|17
|Female in her 70s
|15
|Male in his 70s
|17
|Female in her 80s
|7
|Male in his 80s
|4
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|419
|TOTAL NEW CASES