491 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 945 hospitalizations is an all-time high

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 491 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is now averaging 519 new cases per day over the past week, and has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.4%.

There are currently 945 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus — the highest number since the pandemic began — including 147 in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 34% available hospital capacity, and 30% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, leaving the to-date total at 507.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

11Female under 10
8Male under 10
19Female 10-19
26Male 10-19
1Non-binary in 10s
49Female in her 20s
34Male in his 20s
48Female in 30s
36Male in his 30s
1Non-binary in 30s
46Female in her 40s
24Male in his 40s
46Female in 50s
37Male in his 50s
26Female in her 60s
18Male in his 60s
17Female in her 70s
15Male in his 70s
17Female in her 80s
7Male in his 80s
4Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
419TOTAL NEW CASES

