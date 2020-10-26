49 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 402 new cases in last 6 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
Monday’s update means there has been more than 400 new cases reported in Monroe County over the past six days.
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza has clarified that single-day increases aren’t necessarily all actually new cases in one day — he said sometime it’s merely a result in delays of processed tests, but he did say last Thursday that the numbers were rising over the past two weeks.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, leaving the county’s to-date total at 306.
Officials say 56 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 13 of which who are receiving treatment in an ICU.
Ages of the new cases is as follows:
|2
|Female under 10
|2
|Male under 10
|1
|Female 10-19
|5
|Male 10-19
|5
|Female in her 20s
|3
|Male in his 20s
|3
|Female in her 30s
|3
|Male in his 30s
|3
|Female in her 40s
|3
|Male in his 40s
|6
|Female in her 50s
|3
|Male in his 50s
|1
|Other in 50s
|3
|Female in her 60s
|3
|Male in his 60s
|Female in her 70s
|3
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|Female in her 90s
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|49
|TOTAL NEW CASES