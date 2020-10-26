49 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 402 new cases in last 6 days

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 49 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monday’s update means there has been more than 400 new cases reported in Monroe County over the past six days.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza has clarified that single-day increases aren’t necessarily all actually new cases in one day — he said sometime it’s merely a result in delays of processed tests, but he did say last Thursday that the numbers were rising over the past two weeks.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, leaving the county’s to-date total at 306.

Officials say 56 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 13 of which who are receiving treatment in an ICU.

Ages of the new cases is as follows:

2Female under 10
2Male under 10
1Female 10-19
5Male 10-19
5Female in her 20s
3Male in his 20s
3Female in her 30s
3Male in his 30s
3Female in her 40s
3Male in his 40s
6Female in her 50s
3Male in his 50s
1Other in 50s
3Female in her 60s
3Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
3Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
 Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
49TOTAL NEW CASES

