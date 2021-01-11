460 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 9% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 460 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Monroe County is now averaging 640 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 9%.

Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported zero COVID-19 deaths Monday, leaving the county’s to-date total to 685.

Health officials say 886 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 149 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 31% available hospital capacity, and 24% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses..