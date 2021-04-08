4,500 desk barriers from local plastics company will help Hilton Central School District to reopen full-time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local companies Laird Plastics and Unifab are playing a big role in the Hilton Central School District coming back in-person full time.

The district plans to return to five days in person instruction April 19. Since the state hasn’t adopted the CDC’s three foot distancing adjustment, the school had to think outside the box. That’s where Laird Plastics and Unifab come in. They are making 4,500 desk barriers, enough for all the students in the district.

Mike Belles is the sales manager of Laird Plastics. He said the barriers will be placed on the desks and secured with double-sided tape. They made the sides a bit shorter so students still have room to write and can still see the teacher and classmates on either side.

Belles said they’ve made barriers for four different local districts.

“They’re all a little different, some are hanging shields, some are barriers for lunch tables,” he said.

Belles said the pandemic has changed the focus of his business but he’s glad to be able to help other local businesses.

“We try and do the best we can quickly and actually a quality job, that’s really what we’re in business for we want people to keep coming back, we want to make sure the things we put out there are good quality.”

The company has sold 15 million face shields to clients all over the country during the pandemic. They have also provided products to Wegmans and local hospitals.