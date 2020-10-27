45 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 5th straight day of no virus deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 6,813.

Officials reported Tuesday was the fifth straight day for the county with no virus deaths. Since March, 306 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

Officials say there are currently 55 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, while 14 people are receiving treatment in an ICU unit.

Officials say there are currently 2,678 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine while 622 are in isolation.

Currently, officials say there are 558 active COVID-19 cases, and 5,949 have recovered.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: