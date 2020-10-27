45 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 5th straight day of no virus deaths

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 6,813.

Officials reported Tuesday was the fifth straight day for the county with no virus deaths. Since March, 306 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

Officials say there are currently 55 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, while 14 people are receiving treatment in an ICU unit.

Officials say there are currently 2,678 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine while 622 are in isolation.

Currently, officials say there are 558 active COVID-19 cases, and 5,949 have recovered.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

 Female under 10
 Male under 10
2Female 10-19
1Male 10-19
1Other 10-19
6Female in her 20s
5Male in his 20s
6Female in her 30s
1Male in his 30s
 Female in her 40s
4Male in his 40s
4Female in her 50s
4Male in his 50s
2Female in her 60s
6Male in his 60s
1Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
 Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
1Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
45TOTAL NEW CASES

