45 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 5th straight day of no virus deaths

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county’s to-date total to 6,813.
Officials reported Tuesday was the fifth straight day for the county with no virus deaths. Since March, 306 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.
Officials say there are currently 55 people in the Finger Lakes region hospitalized with the virus, while 14 people are receiving treatment in an ICU unit.
Officials say there are currently 2,678 Monroe County residents under mandatory quarantine while 622 are in isolation.
Currently, officials say there are 558 active COVID-19 cases, and 5,949 have recovered.
Ages of the new cases are as follows:
|Female under 10
|Male under 10
|2
|Female 10-19
|1
|Male 10-19
|1
|Other 10-19
|6
|Female in her 20s
|5
|Male in his 20s
|6
|Female in her 30s
|1
|Male in his 30s
|Female in her 40s
|4
|Male in his 40s
|4
|Female in her 50s
|4
|Male in his 50s
|2
|Female in her 60s
|6
|Male in his 60s
|1
|Female in her 70s
|Male in his 70s
|Female in her 80s
|Male in his 80s
|1
|Female in her 90s
|1
|Male in his 90s
|Female 100+
|Male 100+
|45
|TOTAL NEW CASES