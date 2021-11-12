442 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 6.7% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 442 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,455 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 387 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 6.7%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 278 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, including 73 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update November 8, 450,233 county residents are fully vaccinated and 497, 869 have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 77.4% of the county population.