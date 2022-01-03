4,346 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County in last 3 days, 38 new deaths reported

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 1,171 new COVID-19 cases since the last update Friday, and 38 new deaths.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The 38 deaths reported Monday happened between December 15 and December 29. To date, 1,606 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

County officials say 1,171 new cases were discovered Monday (781 lab-confirmed, 390 at-home), 1,836 on Saturday, and 1,339 on Sunday. The county says Monday’s results are likely an undercount due to delays from the holiday weekend.

Officials say due to the holiday weekend there is a “significant delay” in the reporting of test results and that Monday’s update does “not accurately reflect the total number of new cases,” and those new cases will be included in later reports throughout the week.

The county is now averaging 1,576 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 17.4%.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 519 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Saturday, including 109 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 552,604 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.5% of the county’s 18+ population.