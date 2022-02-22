ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 96 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Officials say there were 48 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, and there were 48 new positive home tests reported.

The health department also reported 61 new cases from Monday, an update delayed due to the President’s Day holiday, 126 cases on Sunday, and 151 cases on Saturday.

Health officials say there were 20 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Monroe County since last week’s update, adding that these deaths occurred on/between January 26 and February 15. To date, 1,773 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 136 new cases per day over the past seven days.

County officials say 322 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, including 52 in an ICU.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 528,503 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 71.2% of the county’s 18+ population.