43 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 575 new cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 43 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 766 to date.

Officials say these deaths occurred between January 3 and January 10.

Officials also reported 575 new cases.

Monroe County is now averaging 601 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.1%, the lowest number reported since December 27.

Health officials say 830 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 150 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 32% available hospital capacity, and 24% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows: