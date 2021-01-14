                                                 
January 16 2021 08:00 pm

43 new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 575 new cases

Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Health reported 43 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 766 to date.

Officials say these deaths occurred between January 3 and January 10.

Officials also reported 575 new cases.

Monroe County is now averaging 601 new cases per day over the past week and the seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 8.1%, the lowest number reported since December 27.

Health officials say 830 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 150 who are being treated in an ICU.

According to the health department, the region has 32% available hospital capacity, and 24% available ICU capacity.

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s available hospital capacity trends to 10 percent, it would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

8Female under 10
12Male under 10
38Female 10-19
28Male 10-19
45Female in her 20s
46Male in his 20s
53Female in 30s
49Male in his 30s
43Female in her 40s
32Male in his 40s
46Female in her 50s
39Male in his 50s
33Female in her 60s
42Male in his 60s
23Female in her 70s
7Male in his 70s
15Female in her 80s
10Male in his 80s
4Female in her 90s
2Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
575TOTAL NEW CASES

