423 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 516 regional hospitalizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 423 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Officials say there were 246 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported, and there were 177 new positive at-home tests reported.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,708 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 517 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Officials say 516 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized with the virus, including 77 in an ICU, down 43, and 4 respectively since Thursday update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 522,192 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70.3% of the county’s population. 271,223 people have received a booster dose.