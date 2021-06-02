42 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 1.9% average positivity rate

Coronavirus

by: WROC Staff

Posted:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is now averaging 61 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 1.9%.

County officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, keeping the county’s to-date total to 1,303.

According to the New York State Department of Health, 140 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus, including 42 in the ICU.

Data courtesy Monroe County Department of Public Health

According to the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard, 374,019 county residents are fully vaccinated, and 424,947 have received at least one dose — 57.2% of the county population.

Ages of the new cases are as follows:

2Female under 10
2Male under 10
7Female 10-19
3Male 10-19
4Female in her 20s
3Male in his 20s
4Female in 30s
4Male in his 30s
3Female in her 40s
4Male in his 40s
3Female in her 50s
 Male in his 50s
1Female in her 60s
 Male in his 60s
 Female in her 70s
 Male in his 70s
1Female in her 80s
 Male in his 80s
1Female in her 90s
 Male in his 90s
 Female 100+
 Male 100+
42TOTAL NEW CASES

