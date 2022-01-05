4,094 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Tuesday, 18.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 4,094 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Officials say there were 1,824 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, and there were 2,270 new positive home tests reported as the health department continues to work through a backlog of cases reported due to the holidays.
“These numbers reflect the holiday season, the use and reporting from county purchased home rapid test kits and school districts’ directives to test students prior to returning from their holiday time off,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said in a joint statement issued Wednesday. “These numbers show our plan to flood the county with rapid tests is working.”
County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,606 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.
The county is now averaging 2,059 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported Wednesday a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 18.5%.
County officials say 531 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, including 121 in an ICU — up 10 and 5, respectively, from Monday’s update.
As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 552,604 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.5% of the county’s 18+ population.
Joint statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza
Today we reported 4,094 new cases of COVID 19. Home tests accounted for 2,270 of the cases. That is a huge number, but not unexpected. These numbers reflect the holiday season, the use and reporting from county purchased home rapid test kits and school districts’ directives to test students prior to returning from their holiday time off.
These numbers show our plan to flood the county with rapid tests is working. Despite the national shortage of tests, Monroe County is able to lead in at-home testing because of our strong federal partners, Congressman Joe Morelle and Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, who procured the funds for the county to purchase and distribute more than 750,000 rapid antigen tests to our residents. Today alone, the home tests will help prevent new infections by thousands of individuals that may not have known they were positive with the virus.
The expected surge of Omicron is why the county increased testing sites, added vaccination sites, launched the Vax-Boost-Mask initiative and is currently supplying KN95 masks to essential employees and first responders.
Our focus throughout this pandemic and in this current surge is to keep people alive and to keep our hospitals and ICUs functioning without limiting other necessary medical care. While our infection numbers are spiking, our hospitalizations have remained high, but stable. The most recent data available shows 531 hospitalized in our region with COVID and 121 in ICU.
As we have already seen, this latest surge will cause some rolling closures and restrictions in healthcare services, schools and some businesses. But if we all do the right thing, Vax-Boost-Mask and test, we will get through this surge without shutting down our businesses, stores, restaurants and workplaces. Please be vigilant, have yourself and your family vaccinated and boosted, wear a quality mask in indoor public places and get tested either at home or at one of the free county testing sites that can be found on monroecounty.gov.