4,094 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County Tuesday, 18.5% average positivity rate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 4,094 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Officials say there were 1,824 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday, and there were 2,270 new positive home tests reported as the health department continues to work through a backlog of cases reported due to the holidays.

“These numbers reflect the holiday season, the use and reporting from county purchased home rapid test kits and school districts’ directives to test students prior to returning from their holiday time off,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza said in a joint statement issued Wednesday. “These numbers show our plan to flood the county with rapid tests is working.”

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. To date, 1,606 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

The county is now averaging 2,059 new cases per day over the past seven days. Monroe County also reported Wednesday a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 18.5%.

County officials say 531 people in the Finger Lakes region were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday, including 121 in an ICU — up 10 and 5, respectively, from Monday’s update.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 552,604 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine — 84.5% of the county’s 18+ population.

Joint statement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza